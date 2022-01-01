Aneel establishes a green tariff flag for Social Tariff consumers | Economy

Aneel maintains the green flag for Social Tariff consumers in January
Published 12/31/2021 09:25
The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) announced this Thursday, 30, the green tariff flag in January 2022 for consumers who receive the benefit of the Social Electric Energy Tariff. With this flag, which indicates favorable energy generation conditions, there are no additions to the electricity bill.
At this time, the green flag is only valid for consumers with a Social Tariff. For other electricity consumers – with the exception of residents of areas not connected to the National Interconnected System (such as Roraima and remote areas), who do not pay a tariff flag -, the flag in force in the period will be the Water Scarcity flag, in the amount of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.
Established by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergetic Management (CREG), created through Provisional Measure No. 1,055/2021, the Water Scarcity banner aims to strengthen the fight against the period of scarcity of water resources, the worst in 91 years. The Water Scarcity banner will remain in force until April 2022.
The additional tariff flags on the electricity bill of consumers who are entitled to the Social Tariff follow the same discount percentages that are established by consumption range. This means that low-income families, enrolled in the program, pay the brands with the same discounts they already have in tariffs, from 10% to 65%, depending on the consumption range.
Starting in January, the Social Tariff will reach millions of families
In November, ANEEL regulated the application of Law No. 14,203/2021, which determines the automatic inclusion in the Social Electricity Tariff of families served by the social programs of the Federal Government. Estimates show that 11.5 million more in the country may benefit from discounts, in addition to the 12.3 million already covered.