Aneel establishes a green tariff flag for Social Tariff consumers | Economy

Aneel maintains the green flag for Social Tariff consumers in January

Published 12/31/2021 09:25

The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) announced this Thursday, 30, the green tariff flag in January 2022 for consumers who receive the benefit of the Social Electric Energy Tariff. With this flag, which indicates favorable energy generation conditions, there are no additions to the electricity bill.

At this time, the green flag is only valid for consumers with a Social Tariff. For other electricity consumers – with the exception of residents of areas not connected to the National Interconnected System (such as Roraima and remote areas), who do not pay a tariff flag -, the flag in force in the period will be the Water Scarcity flag, in the amount of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.

Established by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergetic Management (CREG), created through Provisional Measure No. 1,055/2021, the Water Scarcity banner aims to strengthen the fight against the period of scarcity of water resources, the worst in 91 years. The Water Scarcity banner will remain in force until April 2022.