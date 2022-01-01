Anvisa confirms the closing of the cruise on the MSC Splendida ship

MSC Cruises, the cruise operator responsible for the MSC Splendida vessel, informed the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on Friday (31) that the vessel’s operation was interrupted due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

The ship, which had returned to the Port of Santos, was docked so that the agency could carry out an epidemiological investigation.

78 cases of the disease were detected – 51 crew and 27 passengers are infected -, in addition to 54 people who had contact with those infected by the virus.

In a statement, Anvisa stated that “passenger disembarkation will take place in accordance with sanitary safety protocols: those who are positive must continue, on land, the isolation initiated on the vessel and will be monitored by the Strategic Information Centers on Health Surveillance (Cievs ) of the cities of destination”.

MSC is responsible for transporting other passengers, who will undergo tests to detect Covid-19 before disembarking. Therefore, the duration of the operation is subject to the operational needs of the company.

Also in a statement, the company said that passengers will disembark in a staggered manner until this Saturday (1st) and all will undergo Covid-19 tests. “MSC Cruises will support guests including logistics and accommodation, as needed and demanded.”

Also on Friday, Anvisa recommended to the Ministry of Health the temporary suspension of the cruise season on the Brazilian coast due to the increase in cases of Covid-19.

And Costa Crociere announced the interruption of operations of the Costa Diadema vessel for shipments in Santos on January 3rd and 10th and shipments in Salvador on January 6th and 13th. The company claimed that it is a “responsibility measure and in accordance with the requirements of the authorities of Anvisa”.

