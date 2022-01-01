Anvisa interrupts Costa Diadema’s activities and the ship will return to Santos

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed this Friday (31) that it stopped the activities of the cruise ship Costa Diadema, after the vessel registered an outbreak of Covid-19, with at least 68 infected.

The measure was adopted after an epidemiological investigation by the agency and local health agencies, which decided to declare “community transmission of Covid-19, level 4”.

The Costa Diadema sailed from the Port of Santos on December 20, bound for Salvador and Ilhéus, in Bahia. With the scheduled completion of the route on January 3, the vessel will have to return to the starting point and will not be able to complete the tour.

Anvisa said it was asked to the local health authority to disembark passengers who tested positive for Covid-19, who will stay in isolation in hotels already provided by the cruise operator.

As the ship docked in Salvador on Thursday morning (30), residents of the Bahian capital were also authorized to disembark.

During testing among people on board, 68 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded. Reports from the vessel indicate that, among those infected, most are asymptomatic, with only a few people showing mild symptoms.

“It is noteworthy that all passengers must be tested for disembarkation in Santos, among other sanitary measures determined by those responsible for the vessel so that the displacement can occur”, stated Anvisa.

After passengers disembark, the Health Agency informs that the monitoring of all travelers must be carried out by the Strategic Health Information Centers (Cievs) of the destination locations.