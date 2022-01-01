Anvisa recommends temporary suspension of the cruise season

Anvisa recommended to the Ministry of Health, on Friday (12/31) the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season, on a preventive basis, until there is more data available to assess the epidemiological scenario. According to the agency, the technical manifestation was based on the principle of precaution to protect the health of the population.

According to Anvisa, given the sudden increase in cases of infection by covid-19 detected in vessels operating cruises along the Brazilian coast and national and world epidemiological data, especially on the appearance and transmission in national territory of the omicron variant, the The agency recommended to the Ministry of Health, on Friday (31) the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season, on a preventive basis, until there is more data available to assess the epidemiological scenario.

After epidemiological investigations carried out by Anvisa and by local health authorities, two ships had their activities interrupted this Friday, the Costa Diadema, which was docked in Salvador, and the MSC Splendida, which is in the Port of Santos.

According to Anvisa, the recommendation follows the provisions of Law No. 13,979, of 2020, which defined that exceptional and temporary restriction measures for entry into the country, by highways, ports or airports, and for interstate locomotion are under the joint competence of the Ministers of State of Health, Justice and Public Security and Infrastructure and that the adoption of the measure must be preceded by a technical and reasoned recommendation from Anvisa.

“The resumption of cruise ship operations for the 2021/2022 season was provided for by Interministerial Ordinance CC-PR/MJSP/MS/MINFRA No. 658, of October 5, 2021, in an epidemiological scenario prior to the worldwide notification on identification of the new strain of concern, Ômicron, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24,” said Anvisa in a statement.

The agency reports that data available so far indicate that the omicron variant has the potential to spread more quickly than other variants and that it may bypass part of the immunological protection of vaccines and previous cases of covid-19.

“In this scenario, the American CDC, as of yesterday, 12/30, updated the “COVID-19 Travel Health Notice” alert level from 3 to 4, the highest possible level, which reflects the increase in cases on board of cruise ships since the identification of the Ômicron variant,” said Anvisa.

The agency’s recommendation also considered that, even in the face of the preparation of Operational Plans for the resumption of the cruise season within the Municipalities and States, establishing the conditions for health care for passengers disembarked in their territories and for local implementation of epidemiological surveillance active, in practice, difficulties imposed by local entities have been observed in view of the need for eventual arrivals of positive cases for covid-19 in their territories.

“Anvisa’s statement was based on the principle of precaution, by prioritizing the prevention of the occurrence of harm to health by adopting the measures necessary for its protection,” the agency said in a statement.

The recommendation forwarded by Anvisa on this Friday afternoon (31) does not affect, for now, cruise ship operations. Until a final decision by the group of ministers, operations are, as a general rule, authorized, subject to current health rules and under the supervision of the agency, which can act -as it has been acting- to enforce protocols and protect people’s health.