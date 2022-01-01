Ariana Grande improvises in a film “No Look Up”, says director

Ariana Grande improvised part of her performance as a singer in the film “No Look Up”, reveals the film’s director, Adam McKay.

The film, which revolves around two astronomers trying to warn humanity about the approach of a comet that will destroy the Earth, is the most watched in several countries around the world since its debut, on December 24th. In the story, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi play famous pop stars.

In a backstage special for Netflix Film Club, McKay called Ariana’s lyrics the “best improvisation” he’s ever seen.

“Ariana Grande certainly improvised. In fact, her best improvisation was when she sang the song for the first time. She was the one who added all that stuff about ‘We’re all going to die’. I couldn’t not include it in the film”, said the director.

“And the show might be one of my favorite moments in the movie: you practically have the biggest pop star in the world singing beautifully, ‘We’re all going to die.’ Every time I see it, I feel a hilarious cognitive dissonance with him. So yeah, Ariana Grande can definitely improvise,” McKay said.

The singer’s lyrics for the song “Just Look Up” include: “Look up, what he’s really trying to say / It’s get your head out of yours ** / Listen to the damn qualified scientists.”

“We really screwed up this time / It’s so close, I can feel the heat / And you can act like everything’s fine / But it’s probably happening in real time / Celebrate, cry or pray, whatever it takes / To get over it the mess we made / Because tomorrow may never come / Just look up / Turn that Fox News shit off / Because you’re about to die everybody.”

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence like Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky. The cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cat Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Timothee Chalamet.

This content was originally created in English. original version