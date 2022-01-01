Asteroid almost three times larger than Christ the Redeemer will pass close to Earth in January

An asteroid nearly three times the size of Christ the Redeemer will pass close to Earth in early 2022. It is the space rock dubbed “2013 YD48”, which is approximately 104 meters in diameter and is expected to approach the planet on the 11th of January. The monument located in the capital of Rio de Janeiro is 38 meters high. The information was released by the American space agency (NASA) on Thursday.

The asteroid will pass at a distance of 5.6 million kilometers away from Earth. Although it seems distant, in terms of space it is a small longitude. According to NASA, any space object that passes within a radius of less than 7.5 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit is considered potentially dangerous.

NASA monitors the approach of this asteroid through the Asteroid Watch panel. This project tracks space objects that pass relatively close to Earth.

Another four asteroids are slated to pass the planet’s “proximity” early next year. On Sunday, asteroid 2021 YK will be observed 190,000 kilometers from Earth. At about 12 meters wide, it will be the closest space object to Earth in January.

On January 5, an asteroid 64 meters wide will pass 2.1 million kilometers from Earth. The next day, a seven-meter-wide asteroid will pass 7.4 million kilometers away from the planet. And on the 7th, an asteroid four meters wide will pass 1,700 kilometers away.