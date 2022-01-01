Asus and Colorful reveal all Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup ahead of time

Lists reveal more than just SKU names

The 12th generation of Intel Alder Lake CPUs began with the release of three unlocked SKUs: i9-12900K, i7-12700K and i5-12600K. Many are already aware that the rest of the lineup should start arriving in January, with announcements now at CES 2022. However, Asus and Colorful didn’t hold back and have already listed what appears to be the entire Intel Alder Lake lineup on their websites. The find came via the leaker “momomo_us” on Twitter.

Lists reveal more than just the models, but also details like operating frequency, TDP, cache memory, cores, integrated graphics and even manufacturing process. Intel Alder Lake processors locked will arrive with consumption of 65W and 35W in different SKUs. Both sites show a column called “stepping” with “C0” and “H0”. This concerns core configurations.

According to Videocardz, codename C0 means the implementation of the 8+8 cores configuration on the die. The H0 variant does not have efficient cores. As we’ve already shown here, entry-level 12th generation CPUs will not be equipped with Gracemont (efficient) cores, which is now confirmed by the lists.



The biggest difference regarding core configurations is between the i5-12600K, which has already been released, and the i5-12600. Historically, Intel Core CPUs positioned in this category have always had the difference from locking or unlocking to overclocking. But now with Alder Lake, this will also mean that the two SKUs will have core differences as well. From 10 cores in the K version, it goes to 6 in the locked SKU.

There will be four different SKUs for each segment: Core i3, i5, i7 and i9. In addition to Intel Cores, two Pentium and Celeron SKUs will also be part of the Intel Alder Lake family. This entire list is expected to be confirmed by Intel on January 4th during its presentation at CES 2022. In addition to the CPUs, motherboard manufacturers will be unveiling their B660 and H610 chipset models for the rest of the Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup . We will be following to inform you.

Via: VideoCardz