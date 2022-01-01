At 63 years old, Zilu Godoi poses in a tight dress and shows off curves – Lifestyle

Zilu Godoi, 63, enchanted his followers this Friday (31) by sharing on social networks more photos of a Christmas rehearsal he held this year.

In the images, she appears in a shiny, glued-on dress that emphasizes the curves of her body. Powerful, the businesswoman still does several poses and faces, with the right nails and red lipstick.

In the publication’s caption, in video format, Zilu interacted with followers and spoke about her expectations for the new year. “What’s your order for 2022??? Write in the comments!!! I just want peace in the soul and love in the heart!!!”, he said.

Fans ruled with lots of praise and congratulations to the digital influencer and businesswoman. “Beautiful, chic, charming, happy new year, Zilu,” wrote one woman. “Beautiful, Zilu!! Happy New Year!! You deserve it. You are an example to many women!! May God bless you!!”, she wished for another. “You look beautiful, man,” said one man.

Truce with Zeze Di Camargo

On Tuesday (28), Zilu put aside the differences with her ex-husband, Zezé Di Camargo, and quoted an excerpt of the tribute that the singer paid to his daughter, Wanessa, for her 39th birthday.

“As her father said: ‘World of World, World with W, and W of Wanessa'”, wrote the influencer in an excerpt of the text she published on social media to celebrate the date.