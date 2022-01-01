At the airports it won, CCR celebrates 8 new LATAM flights

Foz do Iguaçu Airport – Image: Infraero





CCR Aeroportos announces that this week it celebrates the disclosure by LATAM Brasil of eight new flights at the airports that were purchased by the concessionaire in the 6th Round of Concessions, in April 2021.

These airports are in the assisted operation phase between the Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company (Infraero) and CCR Aeroportos, as part of the transition process, and must be permanently operated by the concessionaire as of March 2022.

Among the new routes, six depart from Curitiba/São José dos Pinhais (PR) to Belo Horizonte/Confins (MG) (operated by BH Airport, concessionaire in which CCR has a stake), Londrina (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Fortaleza (CE), Foz do Iguaçu (PR) and Maringá (PR). With these six new routes, LATAM Brasil now has 10 destinations departing from Curitiba, an increase of 150% compared to 2021. It is, therefore, the largest offer of LATAM flights from Curitiba since 2015.

Also in the CCR airport network, LATAM also launches the Goiânia (GO)-Santos Dumont (RJ) and Galeão (RJ)-Foz do Iguaçu routes. “We were very happy with the return of the flight from Rio de Janeiro to Foz do Iguaçu, as Foz is the second most visited destination by foreign tourists, who, in addition to this destination, make the triangle with Salvador (BA)”, says Graziella Delicato, Manager of Air Business of CCR Aeroportos.





Two new routes are entirely new: Curitiba-Confins and Curitiba-Maringá, showing LATAM’s willingness to expand its routes. In November this year, the airline opened a new operating base in Petrolina (PE), bringing the total number of CCR airports where it operates, in addition to Confins, to 11.

“We are very happy with this partnership”, says Graziella. “LATAM represented in 2019, a pre-pandemic year, 35% of traffic, or 6.4 million passengers/year at CCR airports in the 6th round. We hope to grow even more in 2022”.

“Thanks to its restructuring process, LATAM became more efficient and competitive, which allowed the company to return to growth in Brazil. We must start 2022 with 100% of our domestic pre-pandemic capacity already restored and we have never flown to as many airports nationwide as we do today. The biggest beneficiary is the traveler himself, who has more options to fly to all of Brazil”, says Diogo Elias, Sales and Marketing director at LATAM Brasil.

CCR Aeroportos, a division created in 2012, currently manages four airports, one in Brazil, operated by BH Airport and three abroad: Quito (Ecuador), Juan Santamaria (Costa Rica) and Curaçao (Dutch Antilles).

The division won the concession of another 15 airports divided between Southern (Curitiba, Foz do Iguaçu, Navegantes/SC, Londrina, Joinville/SC, Bacacheri/PR, Pelotas/RS, Uruguaiana/RS and Bagé/RS) and Central (Goiânia) blocks , São Luís/MA, Teresina/PI, Palmas/TO, Petrolina and Imperatriz/MA) in the 6th Airport Concession Round, and was recently the winner in the tender for the Pampulha Airport (MG).

CCR Aeroportos also maintains an airport services company in the United States, called Total Airport Services (TAS). With all these operations, the Group manages 18 airport terminals in the world, handling around 40 million passengers/year.

Information from the CCR Airports Advisory



