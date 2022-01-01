At the last Meeting of the year, Fátima Bernardes steals the show with a shiny look

In the last meeting of the year, presenter Fátima Bernardes bet on a brilliant piece and closed 2021 with great style

the last look of Fatima Bernardes (59) of the year in Meeting it was nothing discreet!

To close 2021 in style, the global presenter bet this Friday, 31, on a combination that is easy to access, but full of style.

That’s because Fátima Bernardes combined a white shirt with a gold skirt full of sparkles and a metallic sandal of the same color.

“And so we come to the end of another year. 2021 was not generous to many of us, but it made us reinvent ourselves, excel, find even more value in simple things. I take this last #encontrocomfatima of 2021 to thank my team, to the public, to the many artists who joined us so that our mission was fulfilled: to inform and entertain. We will continue in this way in 2022. How good to be able to count on you”, talked about the last program of the year.

During 2021, Fátima Bernardes gave a show of style in her program. From a denim dress to a low-cut look, the presenter drew praise with her choices.

See the look of Fátima Bernardes in the last Meeting of 2021:





