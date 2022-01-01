Atlético-MG officializes the hiring of Ademir, who was at América-MG – 01/01/2022

Brazilian champion and champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2021, Atlético-MG wants an even stronger squad for the 2022 season. So much so that on the first day of the year the club alvinegro confirmed its first signing. Striker Ademir, who was at América-MG, was made official by Galo, via social networks.

Ademir arrives at Atlético for free, as his relationship with Coelho ended yesterday (31). At 26 years old, the forward was the great name of America in the last Brasileirão. The then shirt 10 of Alviverde scored 13 goals in the campaign that classified the club from Minas Gerais for the Copa Libertadores, for the first time in history.

🐔💨 Ademir is in the house! 😎 One of the highlights of Brazilian football last season, the striker is the first reinforcement of the #Rooster for 2022! Ademir’s contract runs until December 2024. Welcome, Smokey! 🤝🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/LLpuCG1Bgv — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) January 1, 2022

Although made official this Saturday, the agreement between Atlético and Ademir is nothing new. The striker signed a pre-contract with Galo at the beginning of the second half of last year, as permitted by law. The president of Alvinegro, Sérgio Coelho, had already confirmed in September that Ademir would be in Cidade do Galo as of January.

In addition to Ademir, the squad will have at least two new additions in 2022. Defender Vitor Mendes and midfielder Guilherme Castilho return to Atlético after playing at the Brasileirão for Juventude. The arrival of the duo that was on the Caxias do Sul team was confirmed by the football director, Rodrigo Caetano.

As Atlético’s 2021 season extended a little more, due to the Brazil Cup final, the players’ re-presentation is only scheduled for the 17th of this month. On the 26th, Galo will debut in the Minas Gerais Championship, against Villa Nova, in Nova Lima. But just as happened last year, the first rounds will be played by a combined team between reserves and youth players.

The athletic calendar for 2022 foresees the disputed by Mineiro, Supercopa do Brasil, Libertadores, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.