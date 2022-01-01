Atletico-MG’s new coach will have an important decision when taking over the Galo

Credit: Disclosure/Getty Images

Jorge Jesus is the favorite to be Atlético’s new coach. Since Cuca’s resignation, Galo’s management has defined Portuguese as ‘plan A’ for the position. The first conversations have already taken place and a new meeting is scheduled for the beginning of January.

If Atlético closes the hiring of Jorge Jesus, the coach will have an important decision ahead of him. In addition to evaluating the need for signings, it will also decide whether or not to count on striker Diego Costa for 2022.

At the moment, the future of the center forward is a real question. Corinthians, which is incessantly seeking a ‘9’ in the ball market, includes Diego Costa as one of the possibilities to strengthen the sector. On the other hand, warned that he will not put any penny and wait for the player to be free.

However, Atlético already warned that it does not waive financial compensation or an eventual exchange. It is worth remembering that the athlete has a contract until December 2022. If, by chance, Jorge Jesus asks for the player to continue, there will be hardly any negotiation with the São Paulo natives.

For Atlético, Diego Costa played 19 games, scored five goals and was responsible for two assists this season. Despite the short time, he won the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil.

