Attitude of Diego Costa, Cavani and Sylvinho abroad

Cavani’s brother talks about the attacker’s future: While Alvinegro fans dream of the possibility of having the Uruguayan in 2022, a family member of the player admitted that there is an interest in Corinthians, but denied talks about values.

Diego Costa irritates Atlético-MG fans: Still with an undefined future at Rooster, the attacker took the photo with the team shirt on his Instagram profile and was criticized by fans on social networks. Striker is also in the sights of Corinthians.

Corinthians confirms Sylvinho and gets annoyed with rumors: After news went viral on social networks about a possible trip by the technician to Cruzeiro, the board of Alvinegra says, according to Gazeta Esportiva, that it does not intend to make changes in the technical command.

Caetano is loaned to Goiás for the Serie A dispute: Even with the possible sale of João Victor, Corinthians agreed to leave on loan of a season of the defender who was at CRB in the last edition of Série B and which he highlighted in 2021.

In the women’s team… Arthur Elias is for 2022: The best female soccer coach in Brazil in recent years will continue to lead Corinthians this season. Historical technical committee will also remain at the club.

Tamires wins the Queen of America award: This Friday, the newspaper El País announced that the Corinthians defender, midfielder and captain was elected the best player in South America this season. She was champion of Libertadores, Brasileirão and Paulista in 2021.