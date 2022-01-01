Axie Infinity and The Sandbox could rise to 60% by the beginning of 2022

The year 2021 was full of news for the cryptocurrency market which saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC) reach a new record above US$ 69 thousand and also the explosion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as the platforms linked to the metaverse and play-to-earn that stole the show in the final quarter of the year.

Now, for the beginning of 2022, analysts believe that the metaverse sector should remain strong in view of the development of other platforms and companies not necessarily linked to the ecosystem of cryptoactives such as Meta (formerly Facebook).

Among the metaverse tokens, two big highlights of the year it was Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) which are still expected to continue to rise in 2022, as FXStreet analyst Jonathan Morgan points out.

According to Morgan, in the case of AXS the token has faced significant selling pressure since early November, falling 46% from its historic high. But he scores that there are some signs that a strong rally could occur, but other signs point to yet another bearish move.

“Axie Infinity has two solid signals for the long and short sides of the market. Theoretical short trade is a sell stop order at $85, a stop loss at $100, and a profit target at $35. The short idea is based on a Low Catapult pattern in Point and Figure Analysis.”, he said.

AXS / USDT $5.00 / Figure Chart and 3-Box Reversal Point

He points out that the short down represents a 3.33:1 reward for risk and projects a 54% loss in down payment – the $35 profit target just above the 50% Fibonacci retracement of $31.

“The hypothetical long entry for the Axie Infinity price is a buy stop at $120, a stop loss at $105 and a profit target at $170. bear market if the entry is triggered, thus converting the AXS into a bull market,” he points out.

AXS / USDT $5.00 / Figure Chart and 3-Box Reversal Point

So, following your pattern, the hypothetical long entry represents a 3.33:1 payoff for the risk setting, with a projected 44% gain after entry.

“A trailing stop of two to three boxes would preserve any implied profits after entry. Long entry is invalidated if short entry is triggered first,” he concludes.

The Sandbox

In the case of The Sandbox, analyst and day trader Ekta Mourya points out that the game is preparing for a migration to the Polygon (MATIC) network, a scaling solution for Ethereum’s layer 2 (ETH) that could minimize costs transaction in the metaverse.

In addition, she points out that other game developments that have already been announced and are scheduled to be released earlier this year can help boost the token’s value.

“The launch of Sandbox DAO could allow players to govern the metaverse. The Sandbox has completed its first Alpha playtests and is preparing to perform more in 2022. This would be followed by a public release of the metaverse game,” he says.

Mourya also points out that there is a spike in the number of active players in The Sandbox’s metaverse, and rising interest in cryptocurrency-based games fuels an upbeat narrative for the token.

Sebastien Borget, the co-founder and COO of Sandbox, said the metaverse token is ready for user-customizable, community-owned games.

Every day the map is different… [] … feel like it’s a digital nation – living and breathing. That’s why it’s exciting. It’s culturally rich, it’s global and it’s accessible, he said.

On social networks, the perspective for the token is also intense and positive with some analysts such as @BigCheds believing that the Sandbox price is approaching an area of ​​interest and @AltcoinSherpa, pointing out that if the SAND overcomes resistance at $7.5, nothing will be able to hold the cryptoactive which has already risen more than 15.663%.

Another analyst who is optimistic about SAND is @Hayess5178 who believes the Sandbox uptrend is strong and has an upside outlook on the metaverse token. On the other hand, FXStreet analysts assessed the Sandbox price trend and predicted that the token is holding support while bears target $2.

$SAND: I would be careful about the current area, danger zone approaching IMO. Expecting resistance around $7.50-8 pic.twitter.com/7OHjS7rBQm — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) December 26, 2021

