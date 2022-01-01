Baby plays ‘in-law’ friend and leaves Rose desperate · TV News

Baby (Vladimir Brichta) will complicate Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) life in The More Life, the Better!. The player will discover that the new affair of his daughter Tina (Agnes Brichta), Tigger (Matheus Abreu), is the son of Guilherme (Mateus Solano). The ace will play the “father-in-law” friend and take the boy home, not knowing that his mother is Rose (Bárbara Colen). When she sees the ex approaching her residence, she will be terrified in the Globo telenovela.

At the chapter slated to air on January 10 , the footballer will reconcile with his daughter after an argument and will have the revelation that she is having an affair with Guilherme’s son, one of the four passengers on the plane that crashed at the beginning of the plot.

With the information, Paula’s fiance (Giovanna Antonelli) will decide to be nice to the young man and will even offer to take him home. However, the character of Vladimir Brichta will not even suspect that the rebel is also the son of Rose, the great love of Neném in the past.

Upon seeing the ex arrive at her home, the girl will panic and run outside. It will only come out of its hiding place when the player leaves. To make matters worse, Rose’s suffocation will not end there, Guilherme will discover the affair between her and the ace and will set up a busted for the two.

The plot of seven premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). Mauro Wilson’s telenovela is fully recorded due to the protocols adopted by Globo due to the new coronavirus pandemic. It stays on the air until May 2022.

Then, the channel will debut Cara e Coragem, a serial that will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the main roles.

