Baby sees dream go down the drain after being kicked out of the team· TV News

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) is going to crash in The More Life, The Better!. After giving a real embarrassment and abandoning a football game in the middle, the ace will be shooed away with one hand in front and the other behind his current team, America, in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The player dropped out of the game because he was worried about the payment of the debt of his brother, Roni (Felipe Abib), and the fact that Flávia (Valentina Herszage) could have been killed by the bandits. In the aftermath, after the scandal, he dove into the drink to quell the fiasco.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Saturday (1) , Paula’s fiance (Giovanna Antonelli) tries to fix the mess he made. He will apologize to his team and ask for another opportunity for the coach, Trombada (Marcelo Flores).

He will be received with a thousand stones in his hand. “Saves your saliva. You don’t need to apologize anymore. You’re no longer part of America’s team. You’re out, Baby!”, the coach will fire.

To make matters worse, the ace’s love situation will not be easy. In addition to having an ugly fight with his fiancee, he also got involved with Trombada’s fiancée. The streak of bad luck will remain steady and strong.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). Mauro Wilson’s serials are fully recorded because of the protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. The plot runs until May 2022.

As a result, the channel will premiere Cara e Coragem, a soap opera that will have Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araujo in the central roles.

