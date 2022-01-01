Bahia estimates the cost of rebuilding houses and roads at R$ 2 billion – News

The Government of Bahia calculates that the cost of rebuilding the structures destroyed by the heavy rains in recent weeks could reach R$ 2 billion. The floods caused 25 deaths and forced more than 90,000 people from their homes.

The estimate of the cost of reconstruction was made by the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), made on Thursday (30) during a visit to municipalities in the region and later reported by the Executive’s advisors.

The value would correspond to the investments needed to recover houses, state and federal highways, in addition to the social cost of residents and merchants who lost furniture, appliances and goods.

“The expectation is that the federal government will do its part. 15 million Brazilians live in Bahia. Already in the first days of January, we want to start rebuilding the first houses. In the extreme south, we are already delivering refrigerators, stoves, cylinders. gas, everything that we are committed to delivering. Here, as soon as there is registration, we will also deliver so that these people have their refrigerator, their bed with mattresses,” he said.

This Friday morning (31), the governor held a virtual meeting with dozens of mayors and asked them to register all residents, merchants and service providers affected by the floods in the state. The objective is to map the demand to obtain resources and agreements.

This Friday, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), issued a provisional measure that opens an extraordinary credit in the amount of BRL 700 million for the Ministry of Citizenship. The resources are intended to help regions that have suffered heavy rains in recent weeks, especially in Bahia and Minas Gerais.

The resources will be dedicated especially to the recovery of infrastructure for houses, roads, electricity supply and drinking water. The text is yet to be published in an extra edition of the DOU (Official Gazette) and, according to the Presidency of the Republic, “does not affect the spending ceiling nor the fulfillment of the primary result target”.

Previously, the government had announced R$ 200 million for the recovery of roads in Bahia and other regions of the Northeast, an amount that was criticized by Governor Rui Costa, who said that it was not possible to recover the Bahia highways with around R$ 80 million initially planned for the state.

victims of rain

Sudec (Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of Bahia) updated, this Friday afternoon (31), the figures referring to the population affected by the floods that occur in various regions of the state. So far, there are 33,247 homeless, 57,243 displaced, 25 dead and 517 injured. The total number of people affected is 661,208 people.

The displaced are people who have left their homes but do not demand shelter from the government. Homeless people, on the other hand, are those who had to leave their homes and need temporary shelter promoted by the government.

The numbers correspond to the occurrences registered in 163 affected municipalities. Of this total, 153 have an emergency situation decree.

federal resources

The MDR (Ministry of Regional Development) reported having transferred another R$ 5 million to ten cities in Bahia. They are: Teolândia, Jaguaquara, Boa Vista do Tupim, Guaratinga, Conceição do Almeida, Jiquiriçá, Amargosa, Itambé, Ribeira do Pombal and Itabela. According to the folder, the resources will benefit more than 112,000 people who suffer from heavy rains.

With these releases, the MDR said that the total transfers from the federal government to Bahia amount to R$ 32.1 million, since the end of November, for actions to respond to the natural disaster in 33 municipalities.