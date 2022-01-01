Band gets angry and tries to expel Faustão’s fan club from the internet

The bullshit doesn’t even take a vacation in the last hours of 2021. With Faustão’s debut confirmed for midnight on January 1st, the Band decided to move to take control of themes related to the program on the internet and got into trouble even with a page dedicated to the presenter’s ballet. The profile, which accumulates more than 22,000 followers on a social network, is managed by a fan of the presenter’s programs. He claims that the network has warned that it will take its page down because it wants to have the right to use the username @BailarinasDoFaustao.

“It is with great sadness that I say goodbye here. I received a message that Band is going to take down the profile because they want to use the at sign. A feather! I’ve had the page for about eight years, I’m not sure, and I’ve never played any dancers. I’ve always directed the demands to the respective ones, and I’ve always made it clear that it’s not official here. I was always the only profile that posted from all times, without any distinction. And I already got the message in the threat, they didn’t even try anything in a friendly way”, revealed the administrator of the profile, who prefers to keep her identity confidential.

According to the dancers’ admirer, the Band said it would take the page off the air if she didn’t change the page’s username. He, however, says he has no way of doing this at the moment. “I have no condition to think about changing the arroba right now. I’m in a place where even my cell phone doesn’t work to receive the change codes and I’m routing a friend’s 4G. We are going to lose all this content”, he lamented. The profile is accompanied by famous people such as columnist Chico Barney, director Boninho and even Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife.

Finally, the owner of the page – which remained on the air until the publication of this text – pointed out that the movement of the station will end up harming her personal life as well. “They denounced here, I’ll even lose my personal account, because the denunciation takes down all the profiles that are on the same device. Even my cousin, who uses my cell phone from time to time, runs the risk of losing her account because of it. I also have my department of work page, because I am one of those that updates the profile”.

The report of pop TV found that the movement made by Band is part of an initiative by the station to have full autonomy over the main elements of Faustão’s universe on social networks. The channel will create pages for the show’s dancers to publish content related to the attraction, and saw in the profile a kind of unfair competition: during the period of absence of Fausto Silva from television, the page also started to show content related to Domingão ballets with Huck and the Super Dance of the Famous, by Tiago Leifert.