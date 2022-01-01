Band gets angry and tries to expel Faustão’s fan club from the internet

The bullshit doesn’t even take a vacation in the last hours of 2021. With Faustão’s debut confirmed for midnight on January 1st, the Band decided to move to take control of themes related to the program on the internet and got into trouble even with a page dedicated to the presenter’s ballet. The profile, which accumulates more than 22,000 followers on a social network, is managed by a fan of the presenter’s programs. He claims that the network has warned that it will take its page down because it wants to have the right to use the username @BailarinasDoFaustao.
“It is with great sadness that I say goodbye here. I received a message that Band is going to take down the profile because they want to use the at sign. A feather! I’ve had the page for about eight years, I’m not sure, and I’ve never played any dancers. I’ve always directed the demands to the respective ones, and I’ve always made it clear that it’s not official here. I was always the only profile that posted from all times, without any distinction. And I already got the message in the threat, they didn’t even try anything in a friendly way”, revealed the administrator of the profile, who prefers to keep her identity confidential.
According to the dancers’ admirer, the Band said it would take the page off the air if she didn’t change the page’s username. He, however, says he has no way of doing this at the moment. “I have no condition to think about changing the arroba right now. I’m in a place where even my cell phone doesn’t work to receive the change codes and I’m routing a friend’s 4G. We are going to lose all this content”, he lamented. The profile is accompanied by famous people such as columnist Chico Barney, director Boninho and even Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife.
Finally, the owner of the page – which remained on the air until the publication of this text – pointed out that the movement of the station will end up harming her personal life as well. “They denounced here, I’ll even lose my personal account, because the denunciation takes down all the profiles that are on the same device. Even my cousin, who uses my cell phone from time to time, runs the risk of losing her account because of it. I also have my department of work page, because I am one of those that updates the profile”.
The report of pop TV found that the movement made by Band is part of an initiative by the station to have full autonomy over the main elements of Faustão’s universe on social networks. The channel will create pages for the show’s dancers to publish content related to the attraction, and saw in the profile a kind of unfair competition: during the period of absence of Fausto Silva from television, the page also started to show content related to Domingão ballets with Huck and the Super Dance of the Famous, by Tiago Leifert.
Farewell! It is with great sadness that I say goodbye here. I received a message that Band is going to take down the profile because they want to use the arroba Bailarinas do Faustão. A feather! I’ve had the page for about eight years, I’m not sure, and I’ve never played any dancers. I’ve always directed the demands to the respective ones, and I’ve always made it clear that it’s not official here. I was always the only profile that posted from all times, without any distinction. I have no condition to think about changing the at sign right now.
I’m in a place where even my cell phone doesn’t work to receive the change codes and I’m routing a friend’s 4G, not to mention other reasons. And I already got the message in the threat, they didn’t even try something in a friendly way. They’ve already sent “either you change your at sign or we’ll drop your profile”. It’s not that kind of approach that I like, I don’t work with that kind of violence. In fact, it’s not even work here, it’s just a distraction that I’ve always tried to do with the utmost respect, because I admire this workgroup too much.
We’re going to lose all this content. And worse: they’re reporting here, I’m even going to lose my personal account, because the report takes down all the profiles that are on the same device. Even my cousin, who uses my cell phone from time to time, runs the risk of losing her account because of it. I also have my department of labor page, because I’m one of the ones that updates the profile. You know that family thing that goes like this, like “I can talk bad about my family, but you can’t”?
For me the Dancers of Faustão have always been like that. Turns and moves I criticized here, but it was precisely because I followed so much and liked it. But he always defended them elsewhere. I’m shaking here because I just read the Band message from an official profile. I couldn’t even accept the request to respond, the internet is so bad. It is showing an error. So I already imagine that nothing can be done, because I don’t have any conditions now and not even these days.
Not to mention that it’s been a work of decades here, with great support from other fans and also from many official dancers from all years of Faustão. And they took the page off the air, I’ll never come back with anything of this kind of homage. For me it will be the end of this admiration, even though I know that the dancers are not to blame for this. Thanks a lot to them, who always helped here with material and information. If today most of you are respected, dear and most of you have a well-known name, it’s because we started this work back in Flogão’s time.
So, we didn’t parachute in here like many people think. But the special thanks go to the rest of the fans, as well as me. You are fundamental to wanting to come here and bring news and curiosities, many of which you share here. I sincerely thank each one. Thank you for the late-night conversations, for the times I missed my lunch break, for the times I had to sleep and couldn’t because the conversation was good. And these are conversations that went beyond ballet.
Generally speaking, I always talked to everyone who was more polite and more mature. There were few vacuums and less than 10 blocks, precisely because I hate this abrupt way of solving things. And that’s why I’m feeling invaded, offended, useless, and rubbish with Band’s approach. This is not the posture I expected and that I deserved. You will have other fan profiles to follow, and the official profiles of each dancer.
I want every time you see posts on their official profile, remember from here how unfair they are being. I will not give up the arroba precisely because of the threatening approach, as if I were an inaccessible person, without education and without knowledge. If I even open the fake direct link that sends me nothing to see, I won’t open and answer a verified official profile? If that didn’t happen these days, it’s just because I’ve been in a place, almost disconnected since Christmas Eve.
They can take down my account, as is very clear in the message they sent me. There is no conversation with someone who threatens like that. Respect my story here. Respect me. Their message is so threatening that they already let them know that they made contact with the social network, and that she decided to support them.