Barbara is framed and becomes Lara’s partner

In the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will be framed after everything she’s done and Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will try to give his daughter a new direction, so he’ll find a job for the heiress. Given this, in these coincidences of fate, when she assumes a role in the supermarket chain, she will end up becoming a professional partner of Lara (Andreia Horta).

In scenes scheduled to air next Friday (07), the spoiled woman will have already received an epic sermon from her father after being discovered as a story thief and leaving the whole family at a loss for what to do. At the same time, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be increasingly confused with his choices and will have sought out Lara, posing as Renato, to propose a working partnership.

Time will be passing and, even if Noca (Marieta Severo) and Mateus (Danton Mello) are against the idea initially, everything will work and the restaurant will become a partner of Redentora, which will lead Lara to be a kind of service provider for company. All of this, of course, because Christian wants to get closer and closer to his ex, but he doesn’t even imagine that Santiago arranged an internship for Barbara, in order to see if his daughter gets her way.

But in these bids that fate likes to preach, the new intern at Redemptor will end up having to take care of the project in partnership with the restaurant and this will put the rivals – without them even knowing who they are – face to face again. Thus, Barbara and Lara will become work partners and will begin to live closer and closer, while Christian will continue to try to get closer to his ex.

