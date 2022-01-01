Barcelona makes a deal with Morata and is close to closing a deal, says the newspaper

Barcelona is very close to closing with another reinforcement for the season. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘Sport’, the coolies reached an agreement with striker Álvaro Morata, from Juventus.

According to information, the 29-year-old player accepted Barça’s one-and-a-half year contract proposal. This way, if the negotiation materializes, Morata would stay at the Camp Nou until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The player on loan at Juventus believes he will have more chances playing for Barcelona and is determined to leave Turin. The Italian press realizes that the Old Lady should not interfere with the deal, but Atletico Madrid, owner of the athlete’s rights, is still missing for Morata to be officially announced.

Barcelona are working internally to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and intend to use Atleti’s debt to Antoine Griezmann to convince the Madrid team to release Morata. The rojiblanco club has signed the Barça striker this season, but has not yet finished paying the agreed amount.

Morata is in his second season on Juventus. In all, he has 67 games for the Turin team, with 27 goals scored and 12 assists.