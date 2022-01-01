Beside her grandson, Marília Mendonça’s mother thanks the singer’s fans for the support and wishes a happy New Year: ‘Amamos voces’ | Goias

Marília Mendonça’s mother, Ruth Dias Moreira made a post thanking the singer’s fans for their support, this Friday afternoon (31). Beside her grandson, Leo, she also wished them a happy New Year. Ruth has relied on her belief in God and the support of fans and family to deal with her daughter’s sudden and untimely loss. The queen of suffering died at age 26 in a plane crash in MG.

“We are grateful to God for every minute of our breath and to you for the care, prayers. Thanks for everything to the fan clubs, to the ‘Flock’ who always supported us. Thank you for spending all this with us. Happy Year New. We love you,” Ruth wrote.

2 of 3 Marília Mendonça and her mother, Ruth Moreira — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Marília Mendonça and her mother, Ruth Moreira — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In the message, Ruth thanked the fan clubs and mentioned the “Flock of Marília”, which gathers more than 87 thousand followers on Instagram and 49,900 followers on Twitter.

Marília’s mother continues to live in Goiânia, in the same house where she lived with the singer, and she even told that the place is sadder without her daughter, that it was intense and made the environment happy.

Ruth shares custody of her grandson, Léo, with Murilo Huff, Marília’s ex and the child’s father. To Fantastic, she even told that, being very young, he still doesn’t understand his mother’s death.

Since the accident that led to Marília’s death, her mother has been relying on her faith in God to keep herself strong, as indicated by some of her publications on social networks.

Ruth actually got sick when she got the news. She said that she had exchanged messages with her brother, who was also on the plane and, like Marília, died in the accident, moments before.

3 of 3 publication of the mother after the death of her daughter Goiânia Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram publication of the mother after the death of her daughter Goiânia Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Marília died on November 5th, in an air accident in Caratinga (MG). In addition to her, her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira, producer Henrique Bonfim, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot were also victims.

The wake of Marília and her uncle took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, the day after the accident, to a lot of commotion from fans, family members and famous singers, including Henrique and Juliano, Maiara and Maraisa and Jorge and Mateus.

Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.

VIDEO: Maiara and Maraisa sing during a service in honor of Marília Mendonça, in Goiânia

Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.

