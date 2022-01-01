Betty White dies at age 99; actress would turn a century old in January · TV News

The American actress Betty White died this Friday (31) at 99 years old in Los Angeles (USA). The comedy star would turn a century old on January 17th. The information was released by the tabloid TMZ, which confirmed with police sources that the artist was at her home and left this morning.

Betty began her career in 1939 and starred in dozens of films, series and TV shows throughout her life, being the longest-running US actress. In Brazil, the star was present in works such as That’s 70’s Show (1998-2006) and Malcon (2000-2006).

In an interview with People magazine, Betty White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas gave a statement this Friday afternoon (31). “Even though Betty was about to be 100 years old, I thought she would live forever.”

“I will miss her terribly, as well as the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden [1917-1981]. She believed that she would stay with him again,” added the manager. The two artists were married in 1963 and stayed together until his death, in 1981.

Betty Marion White Ludden was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on January 17, 1922. Considered a pioneer of TV, she has also worked as a presenter, voiceover and writer.

Throughout her career, the artist has been awarded eight Emmys in various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Grammy.

Daughter of housewife Christine Tess Cachikis (1899-1985) and businessman Horace Logan White (1899-1963), Betty has always claimed that her name was registered as Betty and not an abbreviation of Elizabeth. The comedian’s family moved to California when she was a year old, in 1923, and then to Los Angeles during the Great Depression (1929-1939).

Before starting her artistic career, the actress dreamed of being a ranger, but women were not allowed in this role at that time. Her inspiration for acting was sparked by her idols Jeanette MacDonald (1903-1965) and Nelson Eddy (1901-1967).

Betty White’s career

One of the greatest successes of Betty White’s career was the sitcom The Golden Girls (1985-1992), broadcast in Brazil by Globo as Supergatas, where she played Rose Nylund. She did well with The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977) and she is listed in over 110 works such as the romantic comedy The Proposal (2009).

The actress had her own show with The Betty White Show (1977-1978) and frequently appeared on talk shows such as those by Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres and Jay Leno. In addition, she made several appearances on Saturday Night Live. His last appearance on TV was in the series Jovem & Gourmet (2014-2018), in 2017.

The star’s most recent film appearances were in the movie You Again (2010) and in the voiceover of The Lorax (2012).