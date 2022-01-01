Bianca Andrade displays powerful curves when posing in a bikini in the pool

Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, impressed followers in its Instagram last Wednesday (29), when sharing two photos in which appears all in a bikini by the pool.

At the time, the influencer bet on a pink curtain model, highlighting its beautiful curves and defined body. To complement the look, Bianca bet on stylish sunglasses.

in addition to wasting style, beauty and sensuality, the ex-BBB also drew attention with her numerous tattoos scattered across her body. On the social network, the post of Bianca Andrade was highly praised by fans and celebrities.

“Too hot,” said one follower. “What a delight to see you enjoying your vacation,” said another. “What a cute mommy”, praised a fan. “This woman is a Goddess,” declared one netizen. “Beautiful”, highlighted another one.

Rumors of crisis in marriage

In November of this year, Bianca Andrade and Fred were the targets of rumors involving a crisis in the couple’s marriage. At the time, even rumors pointed to the boy’s alleged betrayal. However, he quickly disproved the false news.

“I saw that once again they invented a lot of lies. And I came here again to position myself denying all this. Everything that’s popping up out there is all a lie. But there is a difference: this time, I got tired, I can’t take it anymore. It’s disrespectful to me as a person, as a husband, as a father, journalist, professional, like everything else. So I’m already talking to the consultants, with lawyers and we’ll take the necessary steps”, said Fred.

Shortly thereafter, Bianca Andrade also spoke about the rumors of her husband’s betrayal. “I saw what happened, my name and Bruno’s were in trends because of the same gossip, a subject of betrayal… In the morning a group said that I was making fun of him because I said I missed him. And no, I never take a stand with debauchery. This is not my type of communication with you. Either I sit and talk about it or if I’m not well, I respect my mental health and I don’t talk about”, she began. “The truth is, there’s not much to talk about. It was a created thing based on nothing, a loose person, others are speculating. There’s not the least amount of professionalism, he didn’t try to find out, he doesn’t have proof, he doesn’t have anything. Even so, we positioned ourselves. Because today I really believe in positioning, having a clear communication with your audience because there are a lot of people who love you and are there like ‘what’s happening’. Then it involves a lot of people, half believe, half defend in exchange for nothing.”, continued to ex-BBB.

