Biden pressures Putin to demobilize Ukraine in second call this month

President Joe Biden asked the russian president Vladimir Putin, last Thursday (30), to take steps to alleviate the persistent crisis on Russia’s border with Ukraine, warning again of the dire economic consequences if Putin continues with an invasion.

The 50-minute phone call did not yield much, US and Russian officials later said, but it set the tone for the next face-to-face diplomatic talks between the two sides.

Putin requested the call this week, and Biden — who believes nothing can replace direct conversations between heads of state — was eager to answer.

Biden and Putin last spoke on Dec. 7, in a videoconference that ended with a promise to restart diplomatic discussions — but no indication that Russia was preparing to scale back the mobilization.

Putin again gave little hint of his intentions on Thursday, officials said after the call.

Instead, the two chiefs maintained what one American official described as a “serious and substantive” discussion, during which Biden charted two paths for Putin as he continues to rally Russian troops on the Ukrainian border: one is a route diplomacy to decrease mobilization and the other focused on deterrence through economic sanctions, increasing the presence of US troops. USA on the eastern side of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and increased assistance to Ukraine.

The path chosen “will depend on the actions of the Russia in the period thereafter,” the official said, saying there could be “serious costs and consequences” if Russia continues its regional aggression.

Putin responded with a dire warning, said a Kremlin adviser. He told Biden that introducing a new round of sanctions against Russia would be a “colossal mistake” that could lead to a total collapse of relations between the two countries.

“Many of these mistakes have been made in the last 30 years,” said Russian presidential adviser Yury Ushakov, “and it is advisable not to make those mistakes again.”

Biden also told Putin that the US does not plan to deploy weapons in Ukraine, Ushakov said.

Putin “noted that this is one of the key points included in the project [sobre as garantias de segurança que a Rússia busca],” added Ushakov.

About 100,000 Russian soldiers remain gathered on the border with the Ukraine, despite warnings from Biden and European leaders of serious consequences if Putin goes ahead with an invasion.

US officials also say Moscow is engaged in a massive disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the Ukrainian government ahead of Ukrainian national elections.

Biden handled the call from his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The talks between Biden and Putin come about two weeks before Americans and Russian diplomats meet in Geneva to discuss the ongoing crisis.

In preparation for these discussions, Russia has publicly offered a list of security concerns and demands it wishes to address, including a commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the

NATO and that the alliance’s military equipment is not deployed in the former Soviet states.

The United States has prepared its own list of concerns, a senior US government official told reporters on Wednesday, but does not plan to publicly release it.

Instead, Biden’s advisers believe it will be more beneficial to keep the negotiations private.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation in the talks, which are scheduled for Jan. 10, they told the CNN several sources familiar with the subject. Biden and Putin must not participate in person.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will lead the Russian delegation. Pentagon and National Security Council officials will also participate in the US side talks, a senior government official said on Wednesday (29).

The direct US-Russia talks will be followed by broader meetings between NATO and Russia, along with a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Europe, where a list of topics is under discussion.

The United States has pledged to keep Western European countries and Ukraine itself informed, while Biden confronts Putin diplomatically. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Wednesday (29) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and officials from the White House said they are in almost daily contact with UK counterparts, France and Germany to coordinate the approach.

“There is significant security coordination between Ukraine and the United States and that coordination has only intensified in recent weeks,” said an adviser to Zelensky.

The US managed to convince its allies to prepare a set of severe sanctions, including against some of Putin’s key allies, as part of a coordinated approach.

US officials said the punishment would be much harsher than the sanctions applied in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.

Since the last time Biden spoke with Putin, there has been no evidence that Russia is softening its stance on the Ukrainian border, although a high-ranking government official said the situation was fluid.

“It’s not entirely static from our perspective,” the official said. “What the Russians have been doing in and around this border area remains a continuing source of great concern.”

Russian movement included troops, artillery, vehicles and supply lines, officials said earlier. Earlier this week, Russia announced it would return 10,000 soldiers to regular barracks.

But US officials suggested that the move did not signify a significant demobilization.

Meanwhile, the US maintained its stance in the region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and its escort ships to stay in the Mediterranean area instead of sailing to the Middle East, as part of an effort to reassure European allies.

Ahead of Thursday’s discussion, the US Air Force flew another spy plane over eastern Ukraine to gather information on the military situation on the ground, it told CNN a source familiar with the mission.

It was the second time this week that the US had carried out such a mission using the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS).

The first flight, on Monday, marked the first time a JSTARS aircraft had flown over the region, said Lt. Cmdr. Russ Wolfkiel, a spokesman for the US European Command.

Wolfkiel told CNN that the US “usually operates aircraft in the Black Sea region in support of various US and coalition intelligence objectives,” but the flights take place as the US tries to gather information on Russian troop movements along the border. with Ukraine.

The JSTARS system can track ground vehicles as they are moving, collect images and relay photos and tracks of moving formations to ground and air commanders, which in turn would allow the US and its allies to monitor the Russian force’s posture.

An on-board antenna has a 120-degree field of view that can cover about 51,799,762 square kilometers to monitor ground movements, according to an Air Force fact sheet, and can also detect aircraft.

With information from Natasha Bertrand and Anna Chernova