‘Big Dog’, Tonico speaks thinly to save himself from death · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) even speaks fine to escape death in In Times of the Emperor. The villain will meet Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) at a farm and get into a fight with his former assistant. In the confusion, the deputy will end up on the edge of a precipice and beg the young man not to kill him: “Please, you are not a murderer”, he will say, in the six o’clock soap opera.

After his ex-wife’s escape, the bastard will do anything to find the whereabouts of Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski). Along with Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), the antagonist will discover that Dolores is hiding with Nélio in a farm in the interior of Rio de Janeiro.

Once there, Tonico will find Dolores with her daughter, Mercedes, and will try to kidnap them. Nelio, however, will prevent the kidnapping and will flee with the two of them in a cart. The politician will waste no time and will be able to catch up with the lovebirds.

“Did you think that you were going to run away with my wife and that you were going to leave it at that?”, the antagonist will shout at the former employee. “Stay away, Tonico. I’m capable of killing you with my own hands”, warns Nélio.

The two former friends will get into a fight, but the villain will lose the clash. The character played by Alexandre Nero will end up hanging on the edge of a precipice and will humiliate himself to save himself: “For God’s sake, Nelio, don’t let me die. Please, you’re not a murderer,” he’ll beg.

Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) will pity the ex-boss’s words and help him. Tonico, however, will not think the same way. He will take advantage of a rival’s careless moment to push him into the abyss.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

