Bike in Ba-Vi, ball in the net in final and Arena artillery: X-ray of Gilberto’s 83 goals for Bahia | bahia

Head goal, with the right foot, the left foot, from close up, from a distance, not counting the paintings by cover, letter and even by bicycle. There were many ways in which Gilberto stuffed the nets with the Bahia shirt. Also because the striker’s goals for Tricolor were also many. eighty three precisely.

1 of 2 Gilberto in his last appearance at Arena Fonte Nova, when he scored two goals against Fluminense — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity Gilberto in his last showing at Arena Fonte Nova, when he scored two goals against Fluminense — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity

Last Thursday, the Bahia board confirmed what the fans had already expected: it was not possible to renew the striker’s contract, which came to an end with the year 2021. In an official statement, the club highlighted that the “third renewal was impossible”.

It is worth remembering that Tricolor ends the season relegated to Serie B. With fewer resources, the board found itself with no chances of keeping an athlete that is disputed by clubs in the First Division, and also in international football.

The striker has yet to confirm which shirt he will wear in 2022.

To record the farewell of Gilberto do Esquadrão, the ge prepared an ‘x-ray’ of the goals scored by the striker, who says goodbye to Cidade Tricolor as the top scorer at Arena Fonte Nova, and also as top scorer for a club in the Northeast in the Series The one from the Brazilian Championship.

Gilberto’s goals for Bahia Competition goals Series A 46 Brazil’s Cup 6 South American Cup 8 Northeast Cup 20 Bahia Championship 3

Gilberto’s first goal with the Bahia shirt came right on his debut for the club, in July 2018. The shirt nine headed it, in a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. Days later, he also went to the net when he debuted at Arena Fonte Nova and left his in the 4-1 rout against Vitória [relembre no vídeo abaixo].

BAVI: Bahia beat Vitória 4-1 in Brasileirão

By the way, it was against the rival Rubro-Negro one of the most beautiful goals of the attacker in the passage through Cidade Tricolor. In 2019, he sent an acrobatic bicycle over there in the derby that ended in a 1-1 draw at Arena Fonte Nova.

Of Gilberto’s 83 goals, 30 were scored in the Arena. Including the last two. Against Fluminense, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, he opened the penalty spot, then scored a great goal for coverage to say goodbye to the crowd.

At 46 min of the 1st half – goal from outside the area by Gilberto do Bahia against Fluminense

The right leg used to cover up the Fluminense goalkeeper was the attacker’s favorite weapon to score goals, with 53 indefensible shots.

But he showed that he has no problem slamming the nets with the left-hander, responsible for the joy of the fans on 17 occasions. They also had 12 headed goals, and one in which the ball ‘exploded’ in the player’s body before entering.

Different reasons can make goals unforgettable. Whether because of its importance, its beauty or the number of times it takes place in the same game. This is the case of the always remembered hat-trick by Gilberto against Flamengo.

Remember: for Serie A in 2019. Gilberto made a hat-trick and secured victory over Flamengo

Jersey nine also immortalized goals for the beauty of the submissions, which came in a variety of ways. In 2019, he had a bicycle against Vitória and a letter goal against Altos-PI, both for the Copa do Nordeste. The following year, Gilberto dribbled goalkeeper and left Atlético-MG defender lying on the ground before pushing to the empty goal in triumph for the Brazilian.

This year, in the final of the Copa do Nordeste, Gilberto scored what was probably his most important goal with the Bahia shirt. The forward advanced towards the area, passed the marker and kicked with his left leg, a simple move, but one that certainly didn’t come out of the fans’ head.

Gilberto’s 83 goals for the Tricolor:

53 on the right foot

17 with the left foot

12 head

1 with another part

19 penalty

76 from within the area

7 from outside the area

Ceará: seven times

Atlético-MG: five times

Flemish: five times

Fluminense: four times

fortress: four times

Vasco: four times

2018: 9 goals in 25 games

2019: 29 goals in 58 games

2020: 19 goals in 50 games

2021: 26 goals in 56 games