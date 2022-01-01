Bitcoin Whale withdraws half a billion dollars in BTC from Coinbase, positive sign?

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Bitcoin Whale withdraws half a billion dollars in BTC from Coinbase, positive sign? 6 Views

A huge whale is withdrawing nearly half a billion dollars in Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction from a cryptocurrency broker.

Whale tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the massive bitcoin transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers.

The unknown whale transferred 9,901 BTC, worth approximately $466.5 million, from US-based bitcoin brokerage giant Coinbase.

Whale Alert's tweet

Blockchain.com block explorer says the investor paid 0.00245662 BTC in transfer fees, worth $115.89 at the current price.

The data site also reveals that the massive amount of BTC moved again less than an hour later, this time for a fee of just 0.0011104 BTC, or $52.38.

The initial receipt portfolio was traded only twice and currently has a zero balance.

Withdrawal of large amounts of bitcoin from brokerage firms generally demonstrates a positive sign for the currency’s price, as it signals the whale’s disinterest in selling the asset on the open market.

But meanwhile, the price of bitcoin is seeing a slight decline and is currently changing hands at $46,000, down 3.2% in the past 24 hours.

BTC isn’t the only digital asset that whales have been looking for recently, as altcoin ETH and global payments cryptocurrency XRP are also on the move.

Here’s a review of the biggest ETH and XRP transfers on the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at a slight low of 2.5% and is currently priced at $3,660. The XRP, meanwhile, fell 3.4% on the day and is trading at $0.81.

Read more:

Buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Coinext
The complete brokerage to invest safely and conveniently in the most traded cryptocurrencies in the world.
Sign up and see how simple it is, go to: https://coinext.com.br

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ethereum whales accumulate $1.56 billion in a brokerage token, see which one

Ethereum’s biggest whales are buying massive amounts of a brokerage token, the FTX Token (FTT), …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved