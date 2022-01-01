‘Boa Noite, Cinderela’: businessman rolls over his car and is found naked after meeting girls in Contagem – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/BH in Qap



A 35-year-old businessman may have been a victim of the scam known as “Good night, Cinderella”, when the victim is doped with strong drugs to commit the crime. According to the police report, this Friday (31), the victim was found walking naked along the LMG-808 highway, near the Darcy Ribeiro neighborhood, in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The businessman’s car, a red Renegade Jeep, was found overturned a few meters from where he was.

To the police, the man reported that he was at a party with relatives, when he met two women. After a flirtation, the trio decided to leave the place, which was when one of the women asked to drive the car, so he could “better get to know the other girl in the backseat”.

The businessman said he doesn’t remember anything after that, nor what caused the accident. He said that he only remembers the name given by one of them, who introduced herself as Ana Maria.

A witness who witnessed the accident reported that he helped the businessman to rescue while a man and a woman fled the scene. A team of firefighters found the owner of the vehicle walking naked along the side of the highway and provided assistance to the victim, while awaiting the arrival of the Military Police.

The PM started steps to try to locate the suspects. Police will investigate the case to confirm that it is a “Good night, Cinderella” scam