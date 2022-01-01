Bolsonaro criticizes vaccination passport and defends restrictions on immunizing children

In a statement on national radio and television, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (31), that the federal government does not support the vaccine passport and defended that children between 5 and 11 years old should only be vaccinated with parental consent and presentation of medical prescription.

“We do not support the vaccination passport or any restrictions for those who do not wish to be vaccinated. We advocate that vaccines for children between the ages of five and 11 be given only with parental consent and a doctor’s prescription. Freedom has to be respected”, said the president.

Bolsonaro also used the statement to criticize the administration of governors and mayors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Without naming names, the president disapproved of “the policy of many governors and mayors of closing businesses, decreeing a lockdown and curfew.”

In addition, the Chief Executive added that the federal government “dispensed billions of resources for states and municipalities to prepare themselves to face the pandemic.” In defense of the government’s measures, Bolsonaro highlighted the Emergency Aid, which he said benefited 68 million people. The president stated that the total paid in 2020 was equivalent to 13 years of spending on the Bolsa Família program.

Bolsonaro again stated that there is no corruption in the government. “We have completed three years of government without corruption. We have already completed, at a lower cost, hundreds of works that have been stopped for several years”, he said. The Chief Executive stated that he hopes that in 2022 “everything returns to normal” and that the rise in inflation is a consequence of the “misguided policy of ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later'”.

Finally, the president expressed solidarity with the victims of heavy rains in Bahia and Minas Gerais and said that “from the first moment” he appointed ministers João Roma (Citizenship) and Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) to take care of the public calamity.

During the broadcast of the end-of-year statement, there were reports of pansies against the president in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.