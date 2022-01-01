Bolsonaro edits MP that allocates BRL 700 million to flood victims – Policy

flood
Rains hit the south of Bahia heavily (photo: Fernando Vivas/GOVBA)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published, this Friday (31), a Provisional Measure that opens an extraordinary credit in the amount of R$ 700 million to face the crisis caused by floods in Bahia and Minas Gerais. This amount is added to the other R$ 200 million that had already been earmarked for the recovery of highways and were considered insufficient by the governor of the state of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the R$700 million via extraordinary credit does not affect the spending ceiling or the fulfillment of the primary result target. The funds will go to the Ministry of Citizenship.

Of the total, R$ 200 million will be allocated to the distribution of food to traditional and specific population groups and another R$ 500 million will go towards structuring the network of services of the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS).

In recent days, President Bolsonaro has been criticized for his distance from the crisis that has already resulted in dozens of deaths in Bahia and has left people injured and homeless. The agent, who is on vacation on the coast of Santa Catarina and appeared riding on jet skis, said last week that he hopes not to have to return from his vacation because of the crisis affecting the northeastern state.

The federal government even denied humanitarian aid from Argentina, claiming that the country already has everything it needs to provide support to displaced families who have lost relatives to the rains. The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, said that he will accept the help independently of the government.

While Bolsonaro enjoys his vacation, local city halls, influencers, private companies and NGOs mobilize to raise funds, food baskets and hygiene items. Donations can even be made via Pix, to keys indicated by official profiles of city halls on social networks.

If you wish to donate, see below the bank information provided by state and local governments:

Government of Bahia

BA Solidary State

Bank of Brazil

Agency: 3832-6

Account: 993,602-5

PIX: State Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence – Sudec:

13.420.302/0001-60 (CNPJ)

Municipality of Amargosa (BA)

Municipal Social Assistance Fund

Bank of Brazil

CNPJ: 14.785.741/0001-30

Agency: 0240

CC: 16.507-7

City of Angical (BA)

Civil Defense Account

Bank of Brazil

Agency: 1444-3

CC: 15217-x

PIX: [email protected]

Municipality of Belo Campo (BA)

FMA Social Donations

Bank of Brazil

Ag: 2856-8

CC: 18519-1

PIX: CNPJ: 18.344.320/0001-24

Municipality of Coaraci (BA)

PIX: CNPJ 11.509.581/0001-08

Municipality of Guarantinga (BA)

PIX: CNPJ 13.634.985/0001-59

Municipality of Ibicaraí (BA)

PIX: CPF – 00425241564 – Odemir Silva Ceo (Secretary of Finance and Planning)

Municipality of Ibicuí (BA)

Baptist Church of Ibicuí (official Instagram campaign of the City Hall)

Bank of Brazil

AG: 1068-5

CC: 10327-6

CNPJ: 16.238.248/0001-25

Municipality of Ilhéus (BA)

Pix: CNPJ 13.672.597/0001-62

Bank of Brazil

Agency: 19-1

Current Account: 81998-0

Municipality of Ipiaú (BA)

Name: Mônica Souza dos Santos (president of the institution Mão Amiga – official Instagram campaign of the City Hall)

PIX: [email protected]

Municipality of Itabuna (BA)

Bank of Brazil

Itabuna Civil Defense

Agency: 0070-1

Current Account: 131740-7

PIX: [email protected] or CNPJ: 14.147.490/0001-68

Municipality of Itajuípe (BA)

Rotary Club of Itajuípe (official Instagram campaign of the City Hall)

Caroline da Silva Hage – President of Rotary

Bradesco Bank

Agency: 3038

Checking Account: 500072-6

PIX: 73 98192-3333

City of Itambé (BA)

Itambé City Hall

CNPJ: 13.743.760/0001-30

PIX: [email protected]

Municipality of Itororó (BA)

Itororó City Hall

Pix: 13.752.993/001-08

Bradesco Bank

Agency 3075

Current Account 21570-8

City of Jequié (BA)

Name: Jequié Municipal Social Assistance Fund

Bank of Brazil

Agency: 0060-4

Account: 56412-5

CNPJ 18.250.800/0001-26

City of Jiquiriçá (BA)

Municipal Social Assistance Fund – Jiquiriçá

Bank of Brazil

Agency 4188-2

Account 13465-1

Pix: 14.923.893/0001-51

City of Jitaúna (BA)

Jitaúna Municipal Social Assistance Fund

Bank of Brazil

Agency 2216-0

Account 16067-9

Pix: 18.183.322/0001-89

City of Jucuruçu (BA)

Municipal Social Assistance Fund

PIX: 18705821000199

Bank of Brazil

Agency 2159-8

Checking account: 60,000-8

City of Laje (BA)

City Hall of Laje

PIX: 20664206/0001-23 (CNPJ)

Municipality of Medeiros Neto (BA)

Municipal Coordination of Civil Defense and Protection – Medeiros Neto City Hall

PIX CNPJ 19.750.233/0001-30

Bank of Brazil

Ag 2293-4

CC 60100-4

City of Prado (BA)

CNPJ 13761713/0001-10

Bank of Brazil

Agency 1118-5

Checking Account 23883-X

City of Santa Cruz da Vitória (BA)

Pix CNPJ 14.147.912/0001-13

City of Santa Inês (BA)

Social Development Secretariat

PIX: 19.115.634/0001-18

Municipality of Teolândia (BA)

PIX: 14196042/0001-54

Bank of Brazil

Ag: 2783-9

Account: 13546-1

Municipality of Ubaíra (BA)

Municipal Social Assistance Fund of Ubaíra

PIX: 97.527.945/0001-06

Bank of Brazil

Ag: 1163-0

Account: 18545-0

Municipality of Uruçuca (BA)

Municipal Social Assistance Fund

Bank of Brazil

Ag: 0445-6

CC: 18.989-8

PIX: CNPJ 21137779/0001-61

Municipality of Vitória da Conquista (BA)

PMVC DONATIONS

Bank of Brazil

Agency 0188-0

C/C: 125.021-3

CNPJ – PMVC: 14.239.578/0001-00

PIX: 14.239.578/0001-00

Savings Bank

Agency 0079

C/C: 71,102-0

CNPJ – PMVC: 14.239.578/0001-00

PIX: [email protected]

Municipality of Wenceslau Guimarães (BA)

Our Lady of Grace Parish

CNPJ: 13.282.827/0001-87

Bradesco

AG: 3027-9 CC: 100.355-6

Bank of Brazil

AG: 2783-9 C/P: 1063-4 VA: 51

