Bolsonaro edits MP that allocates BRL 700 million to flood victims – Policy

Rains hit the south of Bahia heavily (photo: Fernando Vivas/GOVBA) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published, this Friday (31), a Provisional Measure that opens an extraordinary credit in the amount of R$ 700 million to face the crisis caused by floods in Bahia and Minas Gerais. This amount is added to the other R$ 200 million that had already been earmarked for the recovery of highways and were considered insufficient by the governor of the state of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the R$700 million via extraordinary credit does not affect the spending ceiling or the fulfillment of the primary result target. The funds will go to the Ministry of Citizenship.

Of the total, R$ 200 million will be allocated to the distribution of food to traditional and specific population groups and another R$ 500 million will go towards structuring the network of services of the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS).

In recent days, President Bolsonaro has been criticized for his distance from the crisis that has already resulted in dozens of deaths in Bahia and has left people injured and homeless. The agent, who is on vacation on the coast of Santa Catarina and appeared riding on jet skis, said last week that he hopes not to have to return from his vacation because of the crisis affecting the northeastern state.