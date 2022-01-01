Bolsonaro releases R$700 million to assist the population in areas affected by heavy rains | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) issued this Friday (21) a provisional measure that opens an extraordinary credit of R$ 700 million for social assistance to the population of areas affected by heavy rains. According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency, the amount will be allocated “to face the consequences of the heavy rains that affected different regions of Brazil”.

Heavy rains caused floods and left people dead in parts of the country this December, mainly in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais. In Bahia, the death toll reached 25; 517 people were injured and more than 91,000 are homeless or displaced.

In Minas, six people died and 2,683 were left homeless in this period between October and November. Another 11,337 were left homeless. There are 124 cities in Minas Gerais in an emergency situation.

The MP edited by Bolsonaro was published in an extra edition of the DOU this Friday and allocates resources to the Ministry of Citizenship. The money will be earmarked for the following activities:

R$ 200 million for food distribution to traditional and specific population groups; and

R$ 500 million for the structuring of the service network of the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS).

“The measure aims to face the consequences of the heavy rains that affected several regions of Brazil, mainly the States of Bahia and Minas Gerais, which left thousands of people homeless or homeless as a result of flooding, landslides and damage to local infrastructure , with interdiction of roads, collapse of bridges and viaducts and interruption of the supply of electricity and drinking water,” stated the General Secretariat in a statement.

According to the government, the opening of extraordinary credit of R$700 million does not affect the spending ceiling or the fulfillment of the primary result target.

Christmas is marked by heavy rains and flooding in Bahia

In all, until last Thursday (30) 643,068 people were affected by the rain in Bahia. The number of injured increased from 434 people to 517. On this Thursday, 151 cities were still under an emergency situation decree.

The heavy rains that hit several cities in Bahia were caused by the Convergence Zone of the South Atlantic (ZCAS), according to information from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

This system is formed by a band of clouds that extends from the south of the Amazon region to the central area of ​​the South Atlantic. With this, the humidity from the Amazon is channeled to Bahia.

According to Inmet, the Convergence Zone of the South Atlantic is very common in summer and lasts from three to four days.

Rain damage in Minas

In Minas Gerais, there are already 124 cities in emergency situations because of the rains, according to the Civil Defense. The number refers to the period between October and December this year. Six people died and 2,683 were left homeless during this period. Another 11,337 were left homeless.

The northern region of the state is the most affected. In Rio Pardo de Minas, a city with just over 30,000 people, 17 homes have been closed and 64 people are homeless. With the overflow of the river that cuts through the city, businesses and houses were invaded by water.