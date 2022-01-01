Bolsonaro sanctions extension of IPI exemption for taxi drivers until 2026 – Prisma

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, on the last day of 2021, the law that extends until 2026 the exemption from IPI (Industrial Products Tax) collection on the acquisition of passenger cars by taxi drivers and people with disabilities.

The measure was published in an extraordinary edition of the Diário Oficial da União (DOU) at the end of the night of this Friday (31), which also brought the extension of the payroll exemption from 17 sectors until 2023. At the live on Thursday (30), Bolsonaro said that the delay in sanctioning both projects was due to the need to present sources of funds to compensate for the extension of benefits.

The bill, which had been approved by the Senate, extends the IPI exemption on the acquisition of new passenger cars by taxi drivers, taxi driver cooperatives, people with disabilities and the hearing impaired for five years.

The text approved by the Senate and sanctioned by Bolsonaro raises from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand the maximum price of the new vehicle (including taxes) that can be acquired with exemption from IPI by the person with a disability.

The law takes effect this Saturday (1).