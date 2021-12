The text also provides for an increase in the cash limit that each passenger can carry when leaving or arriving in Brazil. Instead of the current R$ 10 thousand, it will be US$ 10 thousand or the equivalent in another currency.| Photo: Unsplash

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned without vetoes the bill that establishes new rules for the Brazilian exchange market and for the circulation of foreign capital in the country. The sanction was published this Thursday (30) in the Official Gazette. The text was approved by the Senate in early December. The new law makes room for Brazilian banks and financial institutions to invest funds raised in the country abroad, in addition to facilitating the use of Brazilian currency in international transactions. The text also provides for an increase in the cash limit that each passenger can carry when leaving or arriving in Brazil. Instead of the current R$ 10 thousand, it will be US$ 10 thousand or the equivalent in another currency, without the need to declare these values.

Financial institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank may use this money to allocate, invest, finance or lend in national or foreign territory. Negotiations of small amounts between individuals will also be released in the amount of US$ 500. The new rules increase the list of cases in which the payment in foreign currency of obligations due in the national territory will be allowed and authorize payments of commercial leasing contracts (leasing ) made between residents in Brazil if the funds are raised abroad. The law also allows exporters to use resources held abroad and originating from exports for a loan or loan agreement.