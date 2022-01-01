Bolsonaro sanctions project that creates MEI for truck drivers – News

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), informed this Friday (31) that he sanctioned the complementary bill that increased the revenue ceiling for truck drivers so that they can be classified as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs). The bill, authored by senator Jorginho Mello (PL-ES), an ally of the president, was approved in November by the Chamber of Deputies and in December by the Federal Senate.

“I have just sanctioned a complementary bill, authored by senator Jorginho Mello, which amends the National Statute of Microenterprise and Small Business. Among the innovations, I highlight the figure of the MEI-Caminhoneiro, related to the autonomous cargo transporter, the which becomes one of the categories subject to registration as MEI”, stated the president through social networks.

Bolsonaro highlighted that, with the change, “registration as MEI is now allowed for transporters and truck drivers with sales of up to R$251.6 thousand per year” (or R$20,966 per month). The bill, now sanctioned, also provides for a 12% rate on the minimum wage to contribute to Social Security.

strategic sector

The category is of great importance to the president, who is looking for re-election next year. During the protests on September 7, when the president called the population to the streets, truck drivers went to Brasília and invaded sections closed by the police on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

The president’s heated speech upset the other powers, prompting Bolsonaro to issue a ‘Declaration to the Nation’ on 9 September. The letter was written by former president Michel Temer, and approved by Bolsonaro. The issue, added to the fact that the president recorded an audio in which he asked truck drivers to release the roads, left part of the category angry, with demonstrations in groups and on social networks.

