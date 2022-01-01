Bolsonaro ‘summons’ the opposition’s pot to “celebrate 3 years without corruption”

posted on 12/31/2021 15:12



(credit: AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published a video on social media, this Friday (31/12), in which he speaks of a possible “panelaço” tonight during the speech he will make on national television and radio, as an act favorable to his government.

During a conversation with supporters, the president said: “I’m calling on the entire left in Brazil to make a big pot to celebrate three years without corruption”

The video was recorded earlier this week, in Brasília, before Bolsonaro traveled to the coast of Santa Catarina.

Despite the good mood, the president has been facing harsh criticism for taking time off while the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais face difficulties with the damage caused by the rains this year.

Na última terça-feira (28/12), por exemplo, a hashtag #BolsonaroVagabundo entrou na lista de “assunto do momento” do Twitter.

To supporters, Bolsonaro said he “hopes not to have to return sooner” than the scheduled vacation in Santa Catarina. The president came to fly over areas affected by the rains on December 12, but has not returned to the site since the last rains, which have left 25 dead and more than 91,000 homeless or homeless as of this Thursday.

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori