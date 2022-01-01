Brazil ends 2021 with more than 22 million cases and 619,056 deaths from Covid-19

Since the beginning of coronavirus cases in Brazil, in March 2019, the country has reached the mark of 619,056 deaths and more than 22 million infections by SARS-CoV-2.

This Friday (31), the last day of the year, the country registered 72 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released at 6 pm.

In addition, 10,282 new confirmed cases of the disease were reported.

Mato Grosso and Tocantins did not report data on mortality and new infections.

The moving average in the last seven days of infections was 8,112 cases, while the average of deaths was 95.

Ômicron is identified in 31% of Covid-19 cases in December

An analysis of positive samples for SARS-Cov-2, the new coronavirus, shows that 31.7% of infections were caused by the Ômicron variant between December 1st and December 15th.

The study was carried out by Instituto Todos pela Saúde in partnership with Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories, and tests were collected from 16 Brazilian states. read more.

Vaccine guarantees even better immunity for those who have already been infected

In an interview with CNN this Wednesday (30), the immunologist and member of the Scientific Committee of the Brazilian Society of Immunology, Cristina Bonorino, commented on the Fiocruz study that revealed that all vaccines against Covid-19 that are applied in Brazil guarantee additional protection for who has already been infected with the coronavirus. Read more.