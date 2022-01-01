Brazil returns to the UN Security Council after 10 years | World

Brazil returns this Saturday (1) to occupy a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in the 2022-2023 biennium, after 10 years. It will be the 11th time that the country will join the collegiate body (the last was in the 2010-2011 biennium).

The Security Council is formed by 15 countries with the right to vote. But only the United States, France, Great Britain, China and Russia are permanent members and have veto power.

The other 10 seats are temporary, and countries are elected to occupy them on a rotating basis, for two-year terms.

In addition to Brazil, the other countries with temporary seats are Albania, UAE, Gabon, Ghana – which take office together with Brazil – and India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway and Kenya – which took office in 2021 and remain until the end of 2022.

The council is responsible for maintaining international peace and security. Currently, Brazil participates in seven of the 12 UN peacekeeping operations.

In the 2022-2023 biennium, Brazil will prioritize the prevention and peaceful solution of conflicts, the efficiency of peace missions and humanitarian responses to international crises, the consolidation of peace through actions aimed at development, respect for human rights and greater participation of women in actions to promote international peace and security.

The country will also seek to improve the council’s articulation with other UN bodies and with regional bodies involved in conflict resolution.

The Brazilian government had been trying, for many years, for a permanent seat on the council. The country is part of the G4, a group also formed by Japan, Germany and India, which defends changes in the UN body.

Brazil has been part of the UN Security Council in the following bienniums: 1946-47, 1951-52, 1954-55, 1963-64, 1967-68, 1988-89, 1993-94, 1998-99, 2004-05 and 2010-11.

What does this mean for Brazil

Brazil’s return to the UN Security Council repeats a tradition in the country of always choosing to be part of the group when it runs for office. For years, however, Brazilian diplomacy has been seeking to join the collegiate body as a permanent member.

“It is an interesting position because it gains prominence in the peace resolutions. We are now consulted. So, there is more responsibility”, says Juliano Cortinhas, general coordinator of the Group of Studies and Research in International Security at the University of Brasília.

There is also an expectation of how Brazil will behave in this term. This is because, mainly during Ernesto Araújo’s period as minister of Foreign Affairs, Itamaraty broke with some Brazilian traditions in diplomacy.

In addition, criticism of China — one of the permanent members — made by members of the federal government or members of the government bench, opened up crises with Chinese diplomats in Brazil, mainly during the pandemic.