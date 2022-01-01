Businessman confirms departure from steering wheel; athlete already has proposals



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Raniele is another player who is on the last day of his contract and will not stay at Bahia in 2022. Confirmation is made by the athlete’s manager in contact made by the ecbahia.com report.

Loaned by Jacuipense to the squad until December 31, Raniele has not had its contract renewed despite negotiations having been opened by the club.

“Raniele will not stay at Bahia for 2022. We didn’t reach an agreement. Thanks to Bahia. Doors are open for Raniele for a future return. The club was correct with the athlete and the player, in turn, tried to do his best while he was there”, said businessman Maurício Naiberg.

Also according to the agent, the renewal did not take place due to financial details.

“It was a detail in relation to the financial part.”

No longer linked to Bahia, the athlete should not return to Jacuipense. The businessman guarantees that he has conversations with teams from Serie B and even Serie A through the wheel.

“And, yes, we have two Serie A situations and two Serie B situations. We will possibly resolve it by next week.”

At 25, Raniele bids farewell to Bahia with 29 performances. Of those, 12 were with the first team – including a game as a starter in Serie A.

In recent days, Bahia officially announced 11 departures: Nino Paraíba, Conti, Guedes, Capixaba, Jonas, Rodriguinho, Indio Ramírez, Isnaldo, Maykon Douglas, Mayk and Gilberto. Rossi, Thonny Anderson, Lucas Fonseca and Pablo, despite not having been included in the club’s announcements, also left.