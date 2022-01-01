Businessman found naked in a mystery vehicle overturned for the police – Gerais

Businessman’s car damaged after the rollover (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

The Contagem Civil Police is dealing with a mystery. A red Jeep overturned on the LMG 808 highway, in the Darcy Ribeiro neighborhood, in Contagem, and the fact that its owner, a 35-year-old businessman, was found naked, without remembering what happened.

The accident occurred late that Thursday night (12/30). According to military police officers who attended the incident, the victim said he was at a party, where he met two women, with whom he started drinking.

At one point, the three decided to leave the party and one of the women asked to drive, which would allow the man to stay with his friend in the backseat.

After that, the businessman only remembers waking up inside the vehicle, already overturned, and that his clothes were off. He told the officers he didn’t even remember the accident.

The man also said that he had been a victim of robbery, as his belongings, as well as his clothing, had disappeared. His cell phone and debit and credit cards were taken. The man was rescued by the Fire Department, called by a witness, who saw him wandering, naked, along the road, and helped him.

This witness also said that he heard an accident noise and that, as he approached the vehicle, he saw a couple leaving the area. The police carried out a search but found neither the women nor the couple.

roll moa

At the end of this Friday morning (December 31), soldiers from the 2nd Military Fire Brigade responded to a rollover call, in Serra do Rola Moa, near Quintas de Casa Branca Condomnio, Brumadinho district, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

A vehicle, with two people, overturned near a ravine. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the victims were already outside the vehicle, which was with the wheels up, with no apparent injuries. Both were conscientious and oriented and provided medical assistance.