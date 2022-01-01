Businessman says he ‘knows the interest’ of Corinthians in Cavani, but avoids negotiating

In conversation with the portal UOL, Walter Guglielmone, brother and agent of striker Edinson Cavani, said that he ‘knows the interest’ of Corinthians in having the player

the attacker’s brother and agent Edinson Cavani, Walter Guglielmone, revealed that know the interest of Corinthians in relying on the player, but did not discuss salaries until the moment.

“We don’t know anything yet. Honestly, I can’t say much. But I have seen the news in the press. We don’t talk about salary. Just the interest in taking Edi (Edinson Cavani)”, said Cavani’s brother to the portal UOL . Walter also asked the media what would be the salary offered by Corinthians to the player. Upon reading the answer, he replied: “How strange.”

With contract with the Manchester United until mid 2022, Cavani has an indefinite future in England. If it terminates its contract with the Red Devils in January, when the European window opens, Timão should seek business with the player.

Corinthians too monitors Diego Costa’s situations, which was offered to Timão, and Luis Suárez, currently on the Madrid’s athletic.

Cavani is going through a difficult season at United, but has been gaining ground recently with coach Ralf Rangnick. edinson even scored against Newcastle last monday and it was starter against Burnley, on Thursday.

In addition to the arrival of Paulinho, Corinthians is looking for a defender and a strong striker in the market. Alvinegro has been moving the window negotiating players who are not part of the technical committee’s plans.