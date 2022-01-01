Caixa authorizes early withdrawal of FGTS birthday withdrawal

THE Federal Savings Bank announced the anticipation of the withdrawal-birthday and is not requiring the credit risk assessment for the advance request. The anticipation of the birthday withdrawal refers to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

The amount for anticipation went from BRL 2,000 to just BRL 500, and Caixa Econômica Federal announced the anticipation of the serve last Tuesday (28), where workers have the possibility to carry out the withdrawal for up to three years and it can be requested through the digital platform, made directly through the Caixa Tem application.

How is the loan made to customers?

The loan is made available to customers who have requested to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal, either for accounts that are active or inactive. In addition, it is necessary to indicate Caixa Econômica Federal as an authorized agent and it will be this one that will offer the anticipation line for the withdrawal-birthday, which is a procedure that is also available on the Caixa Tem app.

After the bank grants the values ​​of the birthday loot, they will be available to customers on the next business day. On the date the withdrawal payment is made, the employee’s FGTS account will also be debited automatically and it is noteworthy that, in addition to a percentage, the employee will also receive a fixed amount.

The amount that the worker will withdraw will be 50% of the balance without a additional value, and for accounts where the withdrawal amount will be up to R$500, in addition to the possibility of an additional R$2.9 thousand for accounts with more than R$20 thousand.

How does the FGTS birthday withdrawal work?

The anniversary withdrawal is a modality that serves to withdraw part of the available balance, either for active or inactive FGTS accounts. All workers who have a balance in an FGTS account have the possibility to join the anniversary withdrawal.

Values ​​can be requested through the FGTS application and can be requested either on the Android system or on iOS, or even on the Federal Government’s guarantee fund website.

After the worker makes the request, he will have from the first working day to the last day of the month of his/her birthday to receive the amounts and if the request is made on another date outside this period, the withdrawal will be released just for next year.

What to do if I was fired and I made the withdrawal from the FGTS?

In a situation of dismissal and where the worker can receive the amounts of the termination fine, it will not be possible to withdraw the full amount of the Severance Indemnity Fund.

There are some modalities that are provided for by law and that can guarantee that the worker receives his FGTS at any time, such as for retirees, when there is suspension of loose work or even in situations of worker’s death.