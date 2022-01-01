Camilla de Lucas makes a strong voice after being kicked out of a Globo program

On the last wednesday (29), Camilla de Lucas he used his profile on social media to reflect on the difficult situations he has gone through throughout his life.

The famous made the sequence of posts after being the target of a statement stating that she, contrary to what had been announced, will not be the presenter of the next season of the program BBB – The Elimination, from Multishow.

“I remember the worst time in my life was in high school when I was struggling to be accepted by the people in the class”, started the ex-participant of the BBB 2021.

“When I started working with the internet in 2017, I didn’t understand how I got into this if, since 2011, the acceptance of others was my biggest weakness”, followed.

Camilla de Lucas reflects on happiness

Camilla de Lucas continued her outburst, telling that she only became a happy one when she began to value what really matters:

“Actually, I was only happy when I understood that the greatest acceptance of our life does not come here on Earth. Because the only person who truly loves us comes from above”.

“Our happiness always comes from this! If you also deal with this in your family, in your work, know that you just need to be you always!”, completed.

