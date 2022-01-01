Camilla de Lucas pays for a mistake she never made after being at the BBB

Karol Conká and Nego Di may even have beaten the biggest rejections in the history of the Big Brother Brazil, but who still carries the hatred — or the famous “hate” — after going through Globo’s reality show is Camilla de Lucas. A slip involving the production of the 2022 edition of the program only accentuated the finding.

Many people can summarize the digital influencer as “plant” and this is not even that relevant data. His “hell” started since João Luiz felt offended by the fact that Rodolffo had compared his hair to a caveman’s wig, implying that the speech was racist.

The controversy erupted in one of the games of discord and Camilla was one of its defenders. The pressure from the public was great at the time, causing Tiago Leifert to give an extensive, enlightening and educational sermon. Shortly thereafter, the countryman who caused all this was eliminated by public vote.

An overwhelming portion of Rodolffo’s fans accused João of having been an opportunist, waiting for the live program to air their displeasure. The ex-BBB was firm in the anti-racist speech and explained that young people like Israel’s partner have easy access to information, so the excuse of “I wasn’t taught” is flawed and lazy. The result? She also took the hate!

The problem with Camilla de Lucas extended after BBB 2021

For those who don’t remember, the ex-BBB entered the most guarded house in Brazil with her hair in braids, took them off and started wearing her wigs, while she didn’t complete her hair transition process.

Many said that Camilla did not accept herself because of the use of laces, but they didn’t see the obvious: they were restricting the freedom of a black woman and disguising the offensive speech with a false concern for the ethnic cause.

This persecution has dragged on since May, with variations on calling it plant or no charisma. In addition, they promote a boycott of Carioca in every project that she is involved in, as was the case with Globo erroneously announcing that the famous would lead Multishow – A Eliminação, since she is already co-host of The Masked Singer Brasil.

Returning to the boycott, it is very curious to see it coming from people who fought against the “cancellation” of Rodolffo and his allies; but promoting an equally destructive and humiliating movement. The cause of this everyone already knows. This needs to stop!