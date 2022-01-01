can you play alone? Smash Bros Creator Says Yes

2022-01-01

Winner of Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, It Takes Two stood out for its immersive story and a very specific gameplay.: it was made to be played necessarily as a pair.

Each player controls half of a couple, who have been turned into childish puppets and need to perform multiple tasks collaboratively to get back to normal (and restore their marriage on the brink of divorce).

However, the creator of Super Smash Bros., Masahiro Sakurai, claims that it is possible, yes, to play It Takes Two alone, managing both controls simultaneously – something particularly surprising considering that the game requires a lot of coordination between characters to be able to solve certain puzzles and defeat certain bosses.

This Sakurai skill is long known to the community. He has made several appearances controlling two characters simultaneously on Smash Bros.

In his Twitter post, he even suggested more suitable control settings for “It Takes Two lonely”. (Oddly enough, he made his example with a PlayStation 5, not a Switch). However, he does not explicitly confirm whether he has played or plans to play this way.

