Car runs over and kills a bus driver who caused a defect in the vehicle – Gerais

Bus driver even pulled over the defective vehicle on the shoulder of the Anel Rodovirio road (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D.A Press)

An alert was issued by the Military and Civil Police, who are looking for the man who ran over and killed the 65-year-old driver of a tour bus for the company Girotur, OP, around 6:30 am this Saturday (01/01), on the Anel Rodovirio , height of the San Francisco viaduct.

The man, who was driving a Honda Civic, fled after running over the driver and overturning the car.

He was identified from the license plate. His name, Marcelo, who was arrested in his house.

According to witnesses, the bus, which was heading towards Vitria, stopped at the shoulder because of a defect. The driver got out to see what the problem was, when the Honda Civic came at high speed and ran over him.

Witnesses told the Military Police Highway Patrol (PMRv) that, after overturning the vehicle, the man got out of the car and went to the location where the bus driver was, and then ran away, without providing assistance.

The bus driver was assisted alive by Samu, but died on his way to hospital. According to the PMRV (BO) Police Report, he was a native of Brasilia.

Confused

Upon being arrested, the man told police that he fled the scene because he was frightened when he saw the bus driver lying down, bloodied.

The man also gave, according to military police, confusing information. He would have spent New Year, at the houses of several relatives, and drunk in every house. Inside the car was found a bottle of whiskey, still half empty.