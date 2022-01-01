Carla Diaz takes on romance with São Paulo councilor Felipe Becari – Zoeira

The actress carla diaz is living a romance with Felipe Becari, councilor of São Paulo by the PSD. The ex-BBB posted on her Instagram account a sequence of photos with her boyfriend visiting a winery.

She was discreet in the subtitles, published only two ’emojis’, one with wine and the other with a heart, but Felipe, in the comments, delivered: “And they learned to present themselves with moments of peace”, he wrote.

In his own social network account, Felipe published a sequence of ‘stories’ of the adventure with his beloved on the last day of the year. In the first photo, showing the entire winery, he captioned: “What about nature?” In the second, showing him holding a bunch of purple grapes: “What about the passions?”. Finally, in a selfie of the couple taken by Carla: “What about love?”.

In Carla’s post, many famous people wanted cheers to both, as the economist and also ex-BBB Gil do Vigor, the presenter Adriane Galisteu, the singer and ex-BBB Gabi Martins, the actor Rafael Almeida and the actor Beni Falcone. “Friend, you took power!!!”, wrote Gil, using one of his catchphrases in the reality show.

repercussion

The actress’s name spent time on Twitter’s hottest topics. The comments ranged from “Carla Diaz, woman, you’re finally winning” to “Carla Diaz loves a cookie boy, this Felipe is an Arthur of social causes”.