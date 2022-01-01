Carla Diaz takes up a relationship with Felipe Becari and shows her photos of the tour

Actress Carla Diaz, who participated in “BBB 21”, took up the romance with police officer and councilor Felipe Becari. She showed a sequence of photos in which the two appeared embraced in a winery.

He commented on the actress’s Instagram post. “And they learned to treat themselves to moments of peace,” the politician wrote.

Fans celebrated the new relationship with the actress, who stood out for playing Suzane von Richthofen in the movies “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” released in 2021. “Be happy. You are so beautiful. “, also ex-BBB Gabi Martins wished.

“You deserve to be loved and respected! I’m very happy for you,” wrote one of the artist’s followers in the sequence. “I’m so happy to see you happy,” said a third.

In November, Carla Diaz was seen at an Italian restaurant, in São Paulo, alongside Felipe Becari. Speculation about the romance has grown since then.

The actress became involved with Arthur Picoli during her participation in “BBB”. Recently, the personal trainer said he blocked Carla from social media.

Who is Felipe Becari?

Graduated in Physical Education and Law, Felipe Becari has been in the police force for ten years, having joined at the age of 23. Member of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), he was the fourth best voted candidate for the São Paulo City Council in 2020, with 98,717 votes.

One of his main causes as a politician is the defense and protection of different animals. Felipe has already participated in actions to save dogs with the activist Luisa Mell.