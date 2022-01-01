Carla Diaz turns the page, takes on a romance with a politician and poses in a tight pose; see · TV news

Carla Diaz turned the page of her romance with Arthur Picoli, with whom she had a relationship inside and outside BBB21, and assumed a relationship with the politician Felipe Becari (PSD). This Friday (31), the actress posed with the councilor of São Paulo in a winery and made a mystery in the caption of the publication made on social networks.

In the photos posted on Instagram, Carla and Becari appear sitting on a lawn in one of the records, while in the other the artist is mounted on the back of the new affair. The actress used only the emojis of a glass of wine and a heart in the publication’s description.

In the comments, however, the boy declared, “And they learned to present themselves with moments of peace,” using symbols of praying hands, a butterfly (Carla’s favorite symbol) and a black heart.

Gilberto Nogueira, Gil do Vigor, celebrated the relationship. “Friend, you were strong!”, said the economist, in a joking tone. “Be very happy, my friend! Love you [te amo, em inglês], happy 2022! You deserve it!”, wrote Beni Falconi. “Be happy, you are very beautiful”, added BBB20 participant Gabi Martins.

According to Felipe Becari’s Instagram page, he was elected councilor in São Paulo with 98,717 votes, is a civil police officer and an animal rights activist.

Check out Carla Diaz’s post: