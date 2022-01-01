‘Carrasco’ do Paysandu, club remembers title over Papão no Mangueirão; check out | Football

In the last days of the year, several clubs remember their glories and look back, be it this year or past achievements. That’s how Luverdense-MT remembered the title of the 2017 Green Cup, in front of Paysandu, inside Mangueirão.

In a post on social media, Luverdense recalled its first and only conquest of the Copa Verde. Paysandu faced the team from the interior of Mato Grosso (MT) in two matches, the first, at Arena Pantanal, LEC’s victory by 3-1 and advantage for the return game.

In Belém, at Mangueirão, Paysandu’s fans supported Papão, but Luverdense knew how to manage the advantage and left with a 1-1 draw and lifted the cup at Colosso do Bengui.

the greatest champion

Even with Paysandu losing the title, Paysandu is the greatest champion of the Copa Verde. The club from Pará has two titles (2016 and 2018), the same amount as Cuiabá-MT, which raised the cups in the 2015 and 2019 seasons.