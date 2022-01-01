Cash updates value and Mega da Virada should pay BRL 370 million

This afternoon, Caixa Econômica Federal updated the estimated value of the Mega da Virada’s main prize to R$ 370 million — before, the prize would have paid R$ 350 million.

The result of the award will be announced at 8:25 pm, according to Caixa. The time limit for placing bets was 17:00.

This is the biggest prize in the history of Mega da Virada. The second biggest prize is last year, when Caixa raffled off R$ 325 million.

The Mega da Virada does not accumulate, so if no one wins the jackpot by hitting the six numbers, the money will be divided between the hitters of five numbers and so on.

Caixa claims that if the winner who hits the six tens invests the money in the institution’s savings account, he will have a monthly income of more than R$1.6 million.

What have been Mega da Virada’s awards so far?

2009; two winning bets – total awards: BRL 144.9 million

2010; four winning bets – total awards: BRL 194.3 million

2011; five winning bets – total awards: BRL 177.6 million

2012; three winning bets – total awards: BRL 244.7 million

2013; four winning bets – total awards: R$224.6 million

2014; four winning bets – total awards: BRL 263.2 million

2015; six winning bets – total awards: BRL 246.5 million

2016; six winning bets – total awards: BRL 220.9 million

2017; 17 winning bets – total awards: BRL 306.7 million

2018: 52 winning bets – total awards: BRL 302.5 million

2019: four winning bets – total awards: BRL 304.2 million

2020: two winning bets – total awards: BRL 325, 2 million

